Old Pensacola Beach sign to be auctioned Tuesday

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The recently replaced and iconic Pensacola Beach Sailfish sign will be auctioned off Tuesday.

The auction and live bidding will take place October 22, at 11 a.m. in the Pensacola Beach Escambia County Sheriff’s substation parking lot. It’s located at 43 Fort Pickens Road.

The auction includes:

Two(2) sailfish signs

The starburst sign

The arrow sign.

An Escambia County media release says the purchaser will be responsible for the winning bid, plus 7.5% sales tax. The bid is required to be paid by close of business Wednesday. Payment will only be accepted in cash, certified check, company check, cashier’s check and money order, according to the release.

The winning bidders must remove signs within 10 days and provide their own transportation. All sign removal will require a crane. The release says a FDOT permit will be required if the starburst sign is taken off the beach.

WKRG will be at the beach to live steam the auction.

