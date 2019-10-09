Old Pensacola Bay bridge used as artificial reef

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Sections of the former Pensacola Bay Bridge are now 90 feet below the surface serving as a new artificial reef.

13.5 sections of concrete made a splash about 8 miles from the Pensacola Pass. The Escambia County Marine Resources Division says the 64-foot-tall structures will provide fishing and diving sites in the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Escambia County Marine Resources Division
  • Escambia County Marine Resources Division
  • Escambia County Marine Resources Division

Reef sites have been building in Escambia County for the last 40 years. For more information about the artificial reef program, and to find a list of coordinates for the reef sites, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories