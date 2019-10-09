Old Pensacola Bay bridge used as artificial reef

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Sections of the former Pensacola Bay Bridge are now 90 feet below the surface serving as a new artificial reef.

13.5 sections of concrete made a splash about 8 miles from the Pensacola Pass. The Escambia County Marine Resources Division says the 64-foot-tall structures will provide fishing and diving sites in the Gulf of Mexico.

Reef sites have been building in Escambia County for the last 40 years. For more information about the artificial reef program, and to find a list of coordinates for the reef sites, click here.

