Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Oklahoma police officer charged in chief’s death, enters plea

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The former Oklahoma police officer accused of killing his boss during a conference in Pensacola has officially been charged with second-degree murder. Police say Michael Nealey killed Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller last month while staying at the Hilton Inn on Pensacola Beach.

Nealey made a court appearance this morning. During the hearing, Nealey was charged with second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty. Nealey will be represented by a public defender. The trial is expected to start on February 24, 2020. You can read more information about the case here.

Michael Nealey makes a court appearance in Escambia County, Florida.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories