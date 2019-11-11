Oklahoma police chief killed, officer charged with murder in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A police chief from Oklahoma is dead, and one of his officers is charged in his murder.

Mannford Police Officer Michael Patrick Nealey was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday morning on a murder charge.

Nealy is accused of killing Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller. The two were on the Gulf Coast to attend a conference.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says there was a “physical altercation” between the two but would not say how Miller died.

