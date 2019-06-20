Okaloosa Deputy fired for allegedly soliciting sex from 9-year-old girl

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office fired one of its deputies for allegedly trying to solicit a child for sex.

Cansas Sadler Jr.

The victim lived hundreds of miles away in Polk County Florida which is between Tampa and Orlando.

41-year-old Cansas Sadler Junior was one of several deputies honored in February for helping rescue a woman from a burning home.

A Mom in Polk County said her daughter was in contact with an adult man she did not know. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the 41-year-old deputy met the nine-year-old girl in an online role playing game.

The game, called “The Wolf”, is a multi-player, online game where you develop your character with the help of others. The online game is where investigators say the nine-year-old met Deputy Cansas Sadler Junior, but he was posing as an 11-year-old girl named “Jade.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the victim and “Jade” began texting and the conversation became sexual. Investigators said Sadler, posing as Jade, asked the victim if she would like to have sex with a “friend named Jason who was 31 years old,” but just like Jade, Jason never really existed.

The sheriff’s office says Sadler, now also posing as the friend Jason, sent the victim pictures of his genitals. Investigators executed a search warrant on Sadler’s phone and traced the messages to a computer at his home.