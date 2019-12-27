Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking for 15-year-old runaway

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home more than two weeks ago.

The OCSO says Jasmine Murray was last seen Dec. 10 going westbound on Aplin Road near Crestview. She was wearing black leggings, a gray hoodie, and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-651-7400.

