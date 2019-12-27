OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home more than two weeks ago.
The OCSO says Jasmine Murray was last seen Dec. 10 going westbound on Aplin Road near Crestview. She was wearing black leggings, a gray hoodie, and sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-651-7400.
LATEST STORIES:
- Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking for 15-year-old runaway
- Okaloosa County man injured, suspect captured after alleged carjacking
- Family devastated after 10-month-old shot and killed
- Arkansas barbershop re-shaping the stigma on mental health and getting national attention
- FBI: Deadly Denny’s shooting was 4th target in robbery spree