Okaloosa County first responders save burned child

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating two separate crashes in Baldwin County that have claimed a total of five lives.

The first was a two-vehicle, head-on crash that happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the 21.4-mile marker on AL 225 near Cottage Hill Road — about a mile north of I-65. One fatality and one injury have been reported.