Okaloosa County first responders save burned child

by: WKRG Staff

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County first responders teamed up Saturday to save a child with burns.

According to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, responders were able to airlift the child to a hospital in Pensacola.

It was all hands on deck in Crestview today as first responders joined forces to get a child with burns to treatment in Pensacola as quickly as possible. Sending a shout out to first responders everywhere for all you do for your communities!

Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

