Okaloosa County first responders save burned child

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County first responders teamed up Saturday to save a child with burns.
According to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, responders were able to airlift the child to a hospital in Pensacola.
