Okaloosa County deputies say more than two dozen guns have been stolen since January

SHALIMAR, Fla (WKRG) – Okaloosa County deputies say 52 guns have been stolen from unlocked cars since the beginning of the year. They are now urging people to lock their doors. This comes after two guns were stolen from cars in Destin earlier this week.

Crime prevention specialist with OSCO Ashley Bailey says around 346 cars have been broken into within the county since January. Bailey says the biggest issue is when these guns get into the hands of the wrong people. It creates a very dangerous situation.

“A whole lot of them are juveniles breaking into neighborhoods, stealing these firearms out of unlocked vehicles and using them for crime,” Bailey said.

Bailey says unlocked vehicle thefts is the number one crime in the county.