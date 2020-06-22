Okaloosa County deputies investigate fatal shooting in Mary Esther

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Mobile man has been arrested and charged with a terrorist threat after police say he threatened to shoot several people at Mobile Infirmary.

Mobile Police say Shamal Bruce, 24, was arrested on Sunday after threatening to bring a gun to Mobile Infirmary and "shoot a bunch of people and one nurse." Early Sunday afternoon Bruce was upset due to not wanting to be discharged from the hospital. Security told Bruce to leave.