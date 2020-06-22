Okaloosa County deputies investigate fatal shooting in Mary Esther

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting a Mary Esther man. Investigators say it happened Sunday night on Kimbrough Road. The 52-year-old man was shot following an argument with another man. The victim later died at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. One person has been questioned.

