OCSO: Two killed, suspect confesses in Crestview domestic incident

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.) — A spokesperson for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman in their 50’s are dead and the suspect has turned himself in.

Deputies say two family dogs were also found dead inside the home.

Deputies say the suspect walked into the Crestview Police Department just after 4 a.m. and confessed. He is a man in his 30’s.

Deputies have not yet released names of anyone involved, but say this is a domestic situation.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence related incident in Crestview.

Investigators are at a home on Equine Drive. Deputies have not confirmed any injuries in the situation.

Deputies do say they have a suspect in custody and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.