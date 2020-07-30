Okaloosa County deputies arrest man accused of sexual battery

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man accused of raping a woman in August 2019 has been arrested.

Alesi Castillo, 31, is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm and sexual battery with force.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office media release says Castillo was working at a kiosk in Destin at 10 Harbor Boulevard when he gave the woman a “green slushy drink.”

The woman told deputies she was not aware the drink was alcoholic until she started to feel drunk.

The release says the woman left with Castillo thinking he was walking her back to his hotel room, but then he demanded sex. When she said no, deputies say he grabbed her by the throat and put her in a headlock before sexually assaulting her.

The woman suffered a bloody nose and forehead bruising.

Castillo was booked into the Okaloosa County jail Thursday.

LATEST STORIES: