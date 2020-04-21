Okaloosa County Commissioners vote to reopen beaches May 1

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — There’s a lot of talk about reopening beaches in Northwest, Florida. Okaloosa County commissioners have voted to reopen beaches on May 1st from 6:30 am to 9:30 am and then again from 4:30 to 7. Locals say they are ready to get back to the beach, even if there are restrictions.

“I think they should be open again with limitations,” One Navarre resident said. “Like Jacksonville Beach, for walking, fishing, surfing, that kind of thing.”

Santa Rosa County commissioners are expected to revisit the restrictions on Thursday, and beaches are expected to be on the agenda. In Escambia County, where’s there’s a petition to reopen beaches, commissioners are expected to discuss the measure on April 28th.

