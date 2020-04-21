Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners vote to reopen beaches

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners have voted to reopen the beaches. This will be a limited service, the coasts will only be open for a few hours a day. The hours include 6:30 am to 9:00 am and 4:30 pm to 7 pm. The beaches will open May 1st.
