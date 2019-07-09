OK Bike Shop says goodbye to single-use plastics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Mobile restaurant is saying goodbye to single-use plastics. Plastic staws, cups, and to-go containers are officially off OK Bike Shop‘s menu.

A grant from Plastic Free Gulf Coast is helping with the costs of transition. The restaurant says they were already switching over to paper straws when they were approached by Mississippi State University about the grant.

Bartender Christina Dunnam said, “It took a little bit at first for people to get adjusted, but after we started talking to them about cleaning up the ocean and the reasons why they were doing it, we have many, many more supportive people.

Rhena Baxter was eating at the restaurant when News 5 was there. We asked her about her thoughts on the switch to paper. She said, “With the paper, it just gives that easy access, and it’s just more mindful, I guess you could say, than using plastic straws.”

OK Bike Shop officially celebrates being plastic free with a happy hour Thursday July 18th.