TOKYO (AP) – A Japanese virologist says if the Tokyo Olympics were tomorrow the games probably couldn’t be held because of the fast-spreading virus from Wuhan, China. Dr. Hitoshi Oshitani says “right now we don’t have an effective strategy and I think it may be difficult to have the Olympics.” He is more hopeful about the outlook just over five months from now when the games are scheduled to open on July 24. But he is still wary. He says “I’m not sure of the situation in Japan at the end of July.” He says he was most concerned about a “Wuhan-type” of outbreak taking place in Africa or other parts of Asia and having cases imported into Japan.
LATEST STORIES:
- Too early to say whether virus threatens Olympics, WHO says
- Florida bill would require consent to perform pelvic exams
- AP source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets
- NICU nurse who treated baby also cared for his father 3 decades ago
- Officials concerned about the Coronavirus, 2020 Olympics in Japan