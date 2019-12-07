Official: Base shooter watched shooting videos before attack

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) -- Hundreds of runners took off today at the Pensacola International Airport to benefit the United Service Organization of Northwest, Florida. The proceeds from the 5K race will go towards local military members. Knox Williams was one of the many participants that was touched by Friday's deadly mass shooting at NAS Pensacola.

"The shooting was out at a Navy Base and this supports all the branches of the armed services so it makes me proud to participate in something like this," Williams said.