Officers looking for stolen car in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police need your help finding whoever stole a white Infiniti SUV from a driveway on the 17000 block of Scenic 98.

Officers say the car was stolen Friday, and reported stolen Saturday morning .

Police actually attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation Friday night near Highway 104, before they had been made aware the car was stolen. Officers called the chase off for safety reasons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairhope Police at (251) 928-2385 .