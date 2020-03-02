Officer and K9 selfie session! And officer makes sure K9 approves of each one.

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) — A Dallas police officer never realized an adorable airport photo session with his K9 partner would get so much attention.

Officer Andre Cloyd and his partner Zigi spend their days keeping careful watch at Love Field.

“To get paid to do something you’ve loved since the age of four, it’s a privilege, definitely,” said Officer Cloyd.

When they’re not on patrol, the partners enjoy taking selfies. A traveler spotted a recent selfie session and snapped her own photos. In a post now shared by tens of thousands of strangers on Facebook she says she watched the officer “take a series of selfies with his dog and stop to show him each one.”

“That was the cool part. They captured what’s just every day life for us. We weren’t doing anything special,” said Officer Cloyd.

The officer’s family lives out of state.

He said, “No family here, single, no kids, so I have two dogs. I tell people, ‘Hey, these are my pets, these are my dogs, these are my two kids. We take photos together, we watch movies together, we go to the gym together. I mean, 24/7, I’m with my dogs, especially Zigi.”

Officer Cloyd had no idea someone else was taking pictures too, until he came across that post on Facebook.

“It was kind of cool that she shared it, and it was able to come full circle back to me, and we saw it. Bbut again, it’s not about me. Zigi’s the star. Even more so, we’re just a small piece of a unit, a department and a law enforcement community that does everything we can to ensure the safety of the passengers,” said Cloyd.

If the selfies bring a smile to your face, Officer Cloyd and Zigi have one simple request.

“I guarantee you, you’ll never come across an officer, TSA, any type of security individual who will say, ‘Hey, I’m tired of people thanking me for my service.’ Just to pay it forward, if you see me or anybody else, please stop, let us know how you feel. We appreciate the love and support,” said Officer Cloyd.

The officer posted an update on Facebook saying he “briefed” Zigi on all the attention, writing, “Even though Zigi is highly trianed, he hasn’t quite mastered reading yet.”