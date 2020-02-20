Odor forces senior resource center to shut down.

Pensacola, FL – (WKRG)— Pensacola City officials have closed The Bayview Senior Resource Center until they know what’s causing an odor there.

According to a news release sent out Thursday Evening, Pensacola City officials are working with Public Works and Facilities to solve the smelly mystery.

The community center is located at 2000 E. Lloyd St.

