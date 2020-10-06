October 19th is the deadline to register to vote in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People have until Monday, October 19th at 4:30 pm to register to vote for the upcoming general election. If you have not yet registered to vote, consider going in person to the Mobile County Board of Registrars to register. The office is on the first floor of the Mobile County Government Center.
You must meet the following requirements to register to vote:
- Person must be 18 years of age and a United States citizen; and
- Person must live at the address provided on the application to register; and
- Person must not be barred from voting by reason of a felony conviction; and
- Person must not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.
A person who will be 18 years of age on or before November 3, 2020 may register in advance of his/her
18th birthday, provided they do so on or before October 19, 2020.
