October 19th is the deadline to register to vote in Alabama

FILE – In this June 5, 2018, file photo, voters mark ballots at a polling place in the library at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles. Californians start voting Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in a high-profile Democratic presidential primary that has no clear front-runner. For the first time, Californians can register to vote on election day at the polls. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People have until Monday, October 19th at 4:30 pm to register to vote for the upcoming general election. If you have not yet registered to vote, consider going in person to the Mobile County Board of Registrars to register. The office is on the first floor of the Mobile County Government Center.

You must meet the following requirements to register to vote:

Person must be 18 years of age and a United States citizen; and Person must live at the address provided on the application to register; and Person must not be barred from voting by reason of a felony conviction; and Person must not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.

A person who will be 18 years of age on or before November 3, 2020 may register in advance of his/her

18th birthday, provided they do so on or before October 19, 2020.

LATEST STORIES