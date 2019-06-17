OCSO: Teen almost hits two deputies during high speed chase

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach teen arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in May for grand theft of a motor vehicle is facing the same charge again.

16-year-old Devontae Jaqueem Scarver is facing multiple charges after a chase Sunday morning.

An Okaloosa County deputy spotted a reckless driver in a dark Dodge Ram pickup truck in the area of Combs Manor Court. The driver, later identified as Devontae Scarver, then ran a stop sign at the intersection of Anchors Street and Blake Avenue. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop the driver allegedly took off at high speed, running lights, and running other vehicles off the roadway.

The chase continued on Highway 98 into Santa Rosa County where deputies say the driver tried to hit another deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was able to avoid getting hit. The driver then changed direction to head east, back into Okaloosa County. An OCSO Supervisor had to also take evasive action to avoid being sideswiped. Deputies were eventually able to block the truck and bring the chase to an end.

Scarver is charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard to safety, operating a motor vehicle without a license, grand theft of a motor vehicle, assault on an officer, possession of marijuana, and felony violation of probation.