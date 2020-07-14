OCSO: Man arrested for punching random victims, kicking vehicle

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — A Baker man who spit on a car, punched random people, then kicked a car door where a 3-year-old child was sitting in a car seat has been arrested on multiple charges.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 31-year-old Jake Bell with battery, cruelty toward a

child without great bodily harm, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Deputies were called to a disturbance at a convenience store at 802 Ferdon Blvd. in Crestview

around 7 p.m. last night. It apparently started when Bell knocked food out of someone’s hand at the deli.

A 42-year old store clerk who approached to ask him to leave says Bell hit her in the face with a closed fist, knocking off her glasses. A 57-year-old man says Bell struck him in his shoulder with a fist. Another woman says Bell yelled an expletive at her while she was parked at a red light, then spit on her car.

After throwing the punches, Bell ran from the store and headed south on North Ferdon Boulevard before walking up to a beige car and trying to kick through the rear driver side passenger window. He missed but hit the door above the handle, leaving a dent. A 3-year-old child was sitting in the seat by the door that was struck.

Bell also refused commands to stop and pulled away when deputies tried to detain him. They took him into custody with the assistance of an officer from the Crestview Police Department.

