OCSO investigating after windows smashed at FWB businesses

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of criminal mischief that happened over the weekend to businesses in the Ocean City/Wright area of Fort Walton Beach.

The sheriff’s office received two initial reports between 6:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday involving damage to several cars and the door of a business on Racetrack Road. Deputies found several vehicles with busted car windows and a shattered front glass door of a business. Deputies responded to another incident in the same area later that day at about 1 p.m. in which someone had thrown rocks damaging vehicle windshields and windows.







The total estimated damage is more than $5,000. Anyone with information about these criminal mischief cases can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or you can submit a tip via the P3 Tips Mobile App.