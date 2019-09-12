OCSO investigating after nine-month-old drowns in bathtub

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant who died in a bathtub Wednesday.

An OCSO Facebook post says deputies were called to a home on Covet Street about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a child not breathing.

The nine-month-old infant had reportedly been in a bathtub with an older sibling when he was found in the bathtub face down and not breathing.

The boy was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medicine Center and died an hour later.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

