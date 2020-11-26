OCSO Crime prevention gives online shopping tips

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has safety tips as the holiday shopping season begins.
With a limited Black Friday and more online shopping deals, OCSO says keeping financial information and purchases secure needs to be a top priority.
- Never use your debit card for online purchases.
- Use a safe, secure website, and don’t click on pop-ups.
Watch the full video above for more tips.
More safety tips can be found here.
