OCSO Crime prevention gives online shopping tips

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has safety tips as the holiday shopping season begins.

With a limited Black Friday and more online shopping deals, OCSO says keeping financial information and purchases secure needs to be a top priority.

Never use your debit card for online purchases. Use a safe, secure website, and don’t click on pop-ups.

Watch the full video above for more tips.

More safety tips can be found here.

LATEST STORIES: