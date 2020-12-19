OCSO: Crestview man sets his truck on fire to give deputies ‘something to do’

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is facing arson and drug charges after he intentionally set his truck on fire, telling deputies he wanted to give them “something to do” and he wanted to give himself an “extra Christmas present.”

While responding to reports of a loud boom near Crestview, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday night discovered a Chevy Silverado truck fully engulfed in flames on Mare Creek Drive. 28-year old Kevin Robert Murphy told deputies he had poured gasoline onto and into the truck, then set it on fire.







Upon being arrested for arson, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in

Murphy’s possession. He is charged with arson, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No one was injured by the fire. However, an adjacent vehicle and building suffered minor damage. The Dorcas Fire Department put out the blaze.

