Ocean Springs police launch phone app to report non-emergency crimes

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – Police in Ocean Springs have launched a phone app designed to make it easier to report non-emergency crimes or suspicious activities. WLOX reports that the app went live on Feb. 1. The police department partnered with an app developer called Relay to launch the app. It is not designed for emergencies. People with an emergency should still call 911. People who use the app will be able to include notes, location and photos along with their report. That will then be passed along to an officer in the field to check it out, and users will be able to follow what happens with their issue.

