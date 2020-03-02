Obama calls to congratulate Biden on South Carolina win

Top Stories

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama made a congratulatory call to his former vice president after Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary Saturday, CNN says.

A source close to Obama says the former president doesn’t plan to endorse Biden, or anyone else, in the near future.

The person says if Obama did endorse Biden, there would be a “very real chance it backfires.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories