Oakleigh offers gift certificates to front expenses amid Covid-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) The Historic Mobile Preservation Society is asking patrons to purchase gift certificates to help maintain the historic Oakleigh home and museum amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The historic mansion has been forced to close through April 30 because of national and state disaster declarations. Most employees were furloughed to reduce personnel costs, but other expenses continue in order to avoid damage to the artifacts, according to the society.

Security lights, air conditioning, burglar and fire alarms and insurance premiums are among the ongoing expenses, which the society estimates to cost at least $1,200 each month.

“Since Oakleigh is closed and the funds raised from admissions and gift shop sales have stopped, the Historic Society is offering gift certificates in any denominations that you desire that can be used when Oakleigh and the activities of the Historic Society return to normal,” the society wrote in an email to News 5.

The gift certificates can be on the Historic Mobile website.