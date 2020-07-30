Oakleigh Mansion open for tours starting Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Per the Historic Mobile Preservation Society, the Historic Oakleigh House Museum will be open for private tours beginning Saturday, Aug. 1.

According to a release, one can schedule a tour online or via phone during the following times.

Tour Slots Are Available:

Mondays-Saturdays
10 AM – 3 PM

Sundays
1 PM – 3 PM

Tours need to be booked 24 hours in advance online and 48 hours via phone. All tours are required to have confirmation from staff.

For the safety of staff and visitors, all tours:

  • Are limited to members of your household
  • Will require guides and visitors to wear mask
  • Must be scheduled in advance

All questions can be referred to hmps@bellsouth.net or 251-432-1281.

