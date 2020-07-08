Oak Hollow Farm cancels summer camp

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Oak Hollow Farm has decided to cancel the summer camp that was scheduled for this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This decision did not come lightly and many factors played a part in our decision to cancel. We will miss our campers this year but our plan is to continue with Summer Camp in 2021,” a Facebook post read.

Anyone who registered for camp who hasn’t yet received a refund can email info@oakhollowfarm.net.

