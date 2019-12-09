NYT: Instructor called NAS Pensacola shooter ‘Porn ‘Stache’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a report obtained by the New York Times, NAS Pensacola gunman Mohammed Alshamrani was “infuriated” after one of his instructors gave him a derogatory nickname.

The complaint, quoted in a communication circulated among people connected to the flight training, said that the instructor referred to Alshamrani as “Porn Stash” — spelled that way in the report — in front of about 10 other aviation students, embarrassing and angering him, according to the New York Times.

According to the New York Times, the incident happened in April, and it appears to have been upsetting enough that two American students in the class helped him file his complaint.

The nickname is an apparent reference to the mustache of a porn actor.

The FBI declined to comment on the report.