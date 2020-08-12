House catches fire after lightning strike in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A house on Munson Highway caught fire after being struck by lightning, according to a Santa Rosa County public information officer.
The official said the house is fully involved.
According to the National Weather Service in Mobile/Pensacola, the report came in at 6:13 p.m. Santa Rosa County 911 reported the incident.
WKRG News 5 is working to gather more details.
