NW Florida woman charged with molesting young girl in 2018

WARNING: Details may be disturbing to some.

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — 50-year-old Katrina Puri was arrested Tuesday in Okaloosa County for multiple charges of sexual abuse stemming from 2018.

According to the arrest report from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Puri allegedly sexually abused a 5-year-old girl from February 2018 until that September.

OCSO says the victim revealed this information in an interview in February 2020. The victim claims Puri both violated her and intentionally masturbated in front of her.

Child Protective Services in March of 2020 found positive indications for sexual molestation, sexual battery, sexual exhibition, and signs of mental abuse.

OCSO says Puri denied any sexual abuse to investigators in June of 2020.

According to a press release, a caretaker reported noticing redness on the child during bath time and sexual behaviors.

Puri is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than twelve and lewd and lascivious exhibition on a victim less than sixteen.

The Okaloosa County Jail log says Puri is awaiting a hearing and is being held without bond.