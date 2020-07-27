NOW: Pensacola police search for robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department are searching for a suspect following a robbery at a gas station. It happened around 6:30 this morning at the T&C Food Mart on Navy Boulevard. No one was hurt. The suspect has been described as a white man.
