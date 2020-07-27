NOW: Pensacola police search for robbery suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) -- Sunday John Lewis' casket crossed over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. 55 years ago the bridge became a landmark in the civil rights movement. After the casket crossed the bridge it was brought to the capital where Alabamians could pay their respects.

Monday, July 27, the casket was transferred from Montgomery to Washington D.C. where he will lie until Tuesday.