Not the first road rage experience for Fairhope suspect

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 54-year-old Windell Robinson faces criminal mischief charges in a road rage incident earlier this week in Fairhope, but this is not his first road rage experience.

The Daphne man was the alleged victim in a road rage incident in 2015. Robinson filed a police complaint claiming another motorist approached his car at an intersection, waving his hands with an angry expression on his face, alleging Robinson had been following too close. In the report, Robinson told police the other motorist had been “brake checking” him but he couldn’t back off because the person behind him was following too close as well.

The case was sent to Daphne municipal court.