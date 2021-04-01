NOT A JOKE: Opening Day with COVID-19 and live birds found in hair rollers. Here are the top stories for April 1

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A staple of the springtime is back. April 1 is Opening Day for Major League Baseball (MLB).

Thursday was supposed to be opening day for all 30 MLB teams, but two teams already delayed the start of their season.

One player with the Washington Nationals tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Meaning they could not play opening day against the New York Mets.

