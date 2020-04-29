Northwest Florida woman giving away seashells during beach closures

Pace, FL – (WKRG)

Jane Hinkson of Pace, Florida, has found a way to continue to spread her message of “Peace, Love, and Sandy Feet” on her Facebook page, Panhandle Shell Friends, during a time beaches when are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Hinkson, known as ‘The Fairy Shell Godmother,’ normally educates fans about seashells native to the Gulf Coast by taking them on virtual seashell hunts on Pensacola and Navarre beaches.

Now, she’s giving away some of her finds.

“I feel if I can help people be connected to the beaches that they love and the treasures that one can find there,” said Hinkson. “It will help them endure the COVID quarantine.”

Hinkson held a drawing from her home, and the winners got a box of a variety of shells. Most are from the Gulf of Mexico, with some from the Philippines, Vietnam and India.

“Shells that, for most of us, will never see on their native beach in person,” she said.

Hinkson is shipping the shells to the winners in New York, Michigan, Ohio, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Illinois and Hawaii.

“Believe it or not, some islands in Hawaii have very few shells that ever wash up,” Hinkson said.