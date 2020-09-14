Northwest Alabama city sues 3M over chemical pollution in drinking water

Top Stories

by: News 19,

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Guin is suing 3M over chemical pollution discovered in the city’s drinking water source this summer, according to a lawsuit that was filed.

The suit was filed Wednesday in the circuit court of Marion County, which alleges that PFAS chemicals from 3M’s Guin facility had leached from a landfill into Purgatory Creek, the city’s source for drinking water.

Citing internal 3M documents and studies on the health impacts, the city alleges that 3M knowingly and willfully disposed of those chemicals in ways which did not prevent them from entering the water supply.

The lawsuit also alleges that the company was aware of potential health impacts of PFAS chemicals, dating back to the 1970’s.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as determined by a jury trial.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories