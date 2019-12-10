NORTHCOM increases base force protection after deadly base shootings

(WKRG) — NORTHCOM is increasing its base force protection measures and implementing increased random security measures after two deadly Navy base shootings last week.

Our CDR directed DoD installations, facilities & units in NORTHCOM's area of responsibility to immediately assess force protection measures and implement increased random security measures for their facilities.

See something. Say something. (2 of 2) — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) December 8, 2019

A spokesman for NORTHCOM told Military Times the advisory also told leaders to remind their workforce to remain alert and if they see something, to say something by immediately reporting to appropriate authorities any suspicious activity they may observe.

The increased security comes after shootings at NAS Pensacola and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.