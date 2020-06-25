North Mobile County crash splits car in half

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Rescue Department responded to a crash on Coy Smith Highway near Rivers Road.

The two-vehicle accident kept first responders busy. Mt. Vernon Fire Rescue was also called in for assistance. Firefighters report multiple injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now investigating the crash.

