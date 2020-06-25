North Mobile County crash splits car in half

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Rescue Department responded to a crash on Coy Smith Highway near Rivers Road.
The two-vehicle accident kept first responders busy. Mt. Vernon Fire Rescue was also called in for assistance. Firefighters report multiple injuries.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now investigating the crash.
LATEST STORIES
- Applications for jobless aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
- GoFundMe page created for family involved in fatal Clarke County crash
- Denver nightclub shut down after video shows no social distancing
- Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
- More masks, travel restrictions, and testing as virus cases surge around the world