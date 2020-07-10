North Korean leaders do not believe they will meet with President Trump this year

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has vetoed two criminal justice bills that received bipartisan support in the Legislature. One would have allowed thousands of offenders the chance at parole in the state’s crowded prison system. Inmates would have to serve between 25% and 50% of sentences to be eligible. The other bill would have given offenders the opportunity to expunge felonies from their records five years after completing a sentence. Reeves says he supported the intention of the bills. But, the Republican governor says they went “too far” and that the legislation did too much to benefit people with violent histories.

LATEST STORIES