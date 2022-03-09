NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police and community members in New Orleans mourn as it was announced a former NOPD official passed away.

On Wednesday, March 9, the NOPD tweeted regarding the death of former Superintendent Warren Woodfork Sr.

Woodfork, who served as Superintendent from 1985 to 1991, was the NOPD’s first African-American to serve in the position.

Former Mayor of New Orleans, Sidney Bartholemew had nothing but good things to say about Woodfork.