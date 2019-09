OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County Sheriff deputy was called out on a noise complaint over the weekend.

The noise complaint turned out to be in reference to a 7-year-old’s birthday party.

A Facebook post says the deputy gave 7-year-old Alondra and her friends a tour of a OCSO patrol vehicle and there were plenty of high-fives to go around.

News 5 reached out to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for more details. Be sure to check back to find out more.