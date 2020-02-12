“No Tolls” bill introduced in the Alabama House of Representatives

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bill that proposes an amendment to the Alabama Constitution restricting toll roads has been introduced in the Alabama House.

The bill which was first proposed by former congressional candidate Dean Young of Orange Beach, basically calls for a restriction on tolls on any roadway without voters’ consent.

“Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to prohibit any toll from being fixed, charged, or collected for the construction, renovation, or use of a public road, bridge, tunnel, or interstate highway, or a section of a public road, bridge, tunnel, or interstate highway, unless approved by a vote of the qualified electors in the county or counties where the tolled project will be constructed, renovated, or used.”

It is the result of a months-long battle last month over tolling on the proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project where $6 tolls each way were proposed to help pay for the $2.1 billion project.

The idea was ultimately defeated when the Eastern Shore Municipal Planning Organization voted to remove the project from their transportation improvement plan. Shortly after that, Governor Kay Ivey declared the project dead.

Read the entire bill below.