No singing this Sunday at Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos church

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — After Father Jim Cink at Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos tested positive for COVID-19, the church has announced extra measures that will be taken during services on Sunday, including no singing during Mass.

As you know we at Blessed Francis Xavier have taken the virus seriously. Upon our return we instituted temperature screening, sanitation between the masses, throw away music sheets and bulletins and hand sanitizing stations at the entrance to the Church.

With the resurgence of the virus, we are adding another layer of protection. Beginning this Sunday there will be no singing during the Mass and a strong recommendation to wear a mask with the exception of receiving Holy Communion. The wearing of Mask is a visible sign of your care for your neighbor. Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos

Cink said he tested positive after returning from a vacation to Kansas City, Mo., and has not had contact with anyone from the parish since June 28. Father Michael Boyle will lead Mass this Sunday in Cink’s absence.

I have appreciated your reaching out to me and especially the many prayers that have been offered on my behalf. I am hopeful that I will be restored to full health in the near future. Please keep me in your prayers! Father Jim Cink

