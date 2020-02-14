No ‘Plan B’ for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, a tourist wearing a mask poses for a photo with the Olympic rings in the background, at Tokyo’s Odaiba district. Tokyo Olympic organizers repeated their message at the start of two days of meetings with the IOC: this summer’s games will not be cancelled or postponed by the coronavirus spreading neighboring China. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee say there’s “no case for any contingency plans or cancelling” the 2020 Games because of the fast spreading virus that has caused one death in Japan and about 1,400 in mainland China.

A full Chinese delegation is expected when the Olympics open in just over five months. But officials were unclear if Chinese athletes will be able to participate in the remaining 19 test events in Japan.

The head of the IOC inspection team heading a two-day visit to Tokyo says he believes many of China’s Olympic athletes are already training outside the country. That could ease there entry into Japan.

