No one injured in Baldwin County school bus accident

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — No one was injured in a school bus crash in Baldwin County Tuesday afternoon. Viewers contacted WKRG News 5 after seeing the bus on County Road 38 at Wiggins Road with police and emergency crews nearby. That’s between Stapleton and Bay Minette.
The crash involved the bus and the truck.
