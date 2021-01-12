No one injured in Baldwin County school bus accident

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — No one was injured in a school bus crash in Baldwin County Tuesday afternoon. Viewers contacted WKRG News 5 after seeing the bus on County Road 38 at Wiggins Road with police and emergency crews nearby. That’s between Stapleton and Bay Minette.

The crash involved the bus and the truck.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories