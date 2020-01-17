No injuries in I-10 crash near Malbis

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) — An overturned van and crashed sedan has slowed down traffic for at least a mile in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Malbis. According to police, no one was hurt in the crash. Expect delays this morning as you travel through the area.
LATEST STORIES:
- 5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 17-19th
- ND woman charged with leaving 6 kids with dead man
- TSA apologizes after agent says ‘giddy-up’ while pulling on a Native American woman’s braids
- Cargo trailer reported stolen from Baldwin County construction site
- Foley man charged with first-degree marijuana possession