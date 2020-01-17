No injuries in I-10 crash near Malbis

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) — An overturned van and crashed sedan has slowed down traffic for at least a mile in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Malbis. According to police, no one was hurt in the crash. Expect delays this morning as you travel through the area.

Courtesy of Nicole Kirkland
Courtesy of Nicole Kirkland

