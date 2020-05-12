No injuries following house fire in Mobile

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - Ground pearls have been around for a long time. They’re not a new problem. However, this year landscape specialists in Baldwin County are seeing the problem more frequently and the dry conditions haven’t helped the situation.

“They attach through the root system and feed on the chlorophyll and things like that out of the grass. They kind of suck it dry,” said Robyn Sparks with Sexton Lawn & Landscape.