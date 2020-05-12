No injuries following house fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are investigating a house fire on Athey Road. The call came in around 9:45 this morning. Officials say no one was home when the fire started and no one was hurt.
